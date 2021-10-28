Wheeling Police Department Offers Trick or Treat Safety Tips

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. As Halloween approaches, the Wheeling Police Department would like to remind drivers to be aware of trick or treaters.

Lt. Josh Sanders says during this time sidewalks can be busy. He says motorists should slow down when they see children and be aware of them crossing the street. Lt. Sanders advises parents to take safety precautions as well.

Watch for people crossing the road. If you’re driving in a neighborhood that has a lot of trick or treaters in it at that time, go slow and pay attention. I would advise parents to make sure costumes are very brightly colored or we have lights on them, flashlights with us, or any of that important stuff that can make that key signature so we can see you as a motorist. However really pay attention. We’re going to be out with a lot of extra patrols out in all the neighborhoods where kids trick or treat. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Sanders also wants to remind families of COVID-19 safety precautions. He recommends social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands.