Wheeling Police host National Peace Officer Memorial Day event

It was a solemn moment at Heritage Port in Wheeling on Wednesday night as local law enforcement officers marked National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger paid tribute to the nine Wheeling Police Department officers who gave their lives in the line of duty over the department’s 213-year history and explains the peace officer’s calling.

“We’re public servants and, you know, we’re never going to be rich,” said Schwertfeger. “We do this for that fact: service. Service to our community, to make our communities a better place. And I think the Ohio Valley does a really nice job in supporting law enforcement.”

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mel Blount spoke to the audience as part of the ceremony. He spoke fondly of the people in Wheeling, as well as how a “parenting problem” will lead to a “policing problem.”