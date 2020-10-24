Wheeling Professional Firefighters Local 12 holding furniture sale this weekend

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Professional Firefighters Local 12 is holding a furniture sale at the former Greggsville School this weekend, Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

The sale runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at 32 GC&P Road.

Wheeling Professional Firefighters Local 12 Vice-President Bob Heldreth said the sale is being held to clear out the building as the local converts it into their union hall.

He said everything is priced to sell and they have lots of furniture such as desks and filing cabinets.

