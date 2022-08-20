WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Last week it was the blues…this week it’s the brews.

The Mountaineer Brewfest gathered hundreds at Heritage Port in a celebration of West Virginia beermaking.

But each mug also served the purpose of helping the sight-impaired through the Seeing Hand Association.

The funds raised tonight will be just part of the $125,000 raised in the event’s eight years for charitable causes.

The headlining band Zack Attack came to party at the amphitheater stage surrounded by the beer garden.

Hopefully you got a chance to try your favorite ale…last call was at 9:30.