WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Jewish American Community has a long-standing history going back over 350 years.

The first Jewish Settlers made it to America back in 1654.

Their story is one of amazing perseverance and courage.

To celebrate their impact on American Culture and history–the month of May is designated as Jewish American Heritage Month.

Established in 2006 by then President George W. Bush, it is a time intended to recognize the Jewish community’s contribution to American history, culture, education, science and technology.

Here in Wheeling–Temple Shalom has been a big part of the community for more than 170 years.

Rabbi Joshua Lief says he is proud to say that generations of Temple members have been dedicated to making the community a better place for all.

“We’re very proud to have made a perhaps outsized contribution. The Jewish Community in America has always been a small group but we like to be involved and engaged. Our religious values direct us to try and make the world around us a better place not just for ourselves but for everyone with whom we share our community.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Many Jewish leaders throughout the nation encourage people to use this opportunity to learn more about the history, culture and accomplishments of the Jewish American Community.