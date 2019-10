WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 28 years ago on October 29, Assistant Fire Chief Robert Foster lost his life in the line of duty.

In 2016, a Fallen Firefighter Memorial was dedicated to Chief Foster and others who have passed away fighting fires in Wheeling.

Each year, Wheeling holds a remembrance service for our fallen heroes.

That tradition will continue Tuesday at 2 p.m. when community members gather at Heritage Port.