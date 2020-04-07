Wheeling Right at Home offers free phone call check-ins

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Right at Home has been serving the elderly community for years but due to COVID-19, there are limitations to their care.

Since the outbreak, caregivers have used Personal Protective Equipment and routinely taken their patients and their own temperatures.

They are also screened daily with coronavirus questions but their clients are scared because they are more vulnerable.

In fact, some have cancelled their services all together. So, they’re offering a new and free service by phone.

They’ve lost that social aspect of their lives. That’s something that we can at least call and say ‘hi.’ ‘Hello, How are you doing?’ ‘Is everything okay?’ ‘How’s your puppy today?’ You know, just kind of make that connection so they’re not so alone. April Wintermayer, Owner – Wheeling Right at Home

The service is available whether you are a client or not.

They simply want to remind the elderly population that they’re not alone and give them an opportunity to make a friend.

They haven’t had the opportunity to make any calls yet. If you would like a call, you can contact Wheeling Right at Home by calling 304-277-3236.

