Wheeling Sleepout will bring attention to youth homeless tonight

Youth Services System is bringing attention to youth homelessness for the ninth year.

Participants in the Wheeling Sleep Out will stay overnight, tonight, at the JB Chambers complex in cardboard structures they build themselves.

The Y-S-S says they will cover those structures with facts about homelessness.

But they only have between 4 and 8 o’clock to build them before they face the judges…one of which is our very own D-K Wright.

