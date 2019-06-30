Wheeling Suspension Bridge closed until further notice

Community
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wheeling Suspension Bridge is closed until further notice.

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer, Philip Stahl this is due to a coach bus that drove over the span around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is sending a bridge inspection crew to check the span.

After they check it they will make the determination on when the bridge should reopen. 

Officials say the driver of the bus was cited by Wheeling Police for being an overweight vehicle and failure to maintain a traffic control device.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter