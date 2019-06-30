Wheeling Suspension Bridge closed until further notice

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wheeling Suspension Bridge is closed until further notice.

According to Wheeling Police Public Information Officer, Philip Stahl this is due to a coach bus that drove over the span around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways is sending a bridge inspection crew to check the span.

After they check it they will make the determination on when the bridge should reopen.

Officials say the driver of the bus was cited by Wheeling Police for being an overweight vehicle and failure to maintain a traffic control device.

