WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Still need plans for tonight? Well if you’re in the mood for a good melody, listen up!

The Wheeling Symphony is back to hit the stage at the Capitol Theatre, but with some surprises in the mix.

Tonight’s performance is titled “American Roots”. It’ll be the Orchestra’s first masterworks performance in at least two years. You’ll hear a mix of American composers from Jessie Montgomery to pianist Natasha Paremski.

Music director John Delvin promises it to be a specular night.

“I really put a lot of careful thought into thinking, ‘What will you love about a traditional masterworks concert. We have a surprise, an amazing soloist, and two amazing pieces by American composers that tell the story of our country, so we hope people will come.” John Delvin, Music Director

“It’s such an incredible team, and it truly does take a whole team to rally the community, and they’re doing such a marvellous job of doing that. It’s just so wonderful for me to be a part of it, and it’s an honor.” Natasha Paremski, pianist

Delvin says the orchestra has partnered with Turn It Out Dance and Wheeling Heritage for the surprises you’ll hear in the very first piece.

They’re selling tickets right up until the show begins. Just go to the box office. The show is tonight at 7:30 at the Capitol Theatre.