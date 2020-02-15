Wheeling Symphony Orchestra host Soulful-A-Celebration

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Soul music was brought to the Capitol Theatre Friday evening.
Wheeling Symphony Orchestra hosted Soulful-A Celebration with guest artists Jeans n’ Classics and vocals from Gavin Hope.
Attendees heard music genres from R&B to Motown from close to 20 African American recording artists and performers.
Latest Posts:
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
- Huskies Win OVAC 4A Consolation Over Ferry
- Park Beats Weir For OVAC 5A Consolation
- Lots of Hearts for the Nailers in 5-3 Win
- Stuck in traffic? Learn how to exercise on the go