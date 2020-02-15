Wheeling Symphony Orchestra host Soulful-A-Celebration

Community

by: WTRF Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Soul music was brought to the Capitol Theatre Friday evening.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra hosted Soulful-A Celebration with guest artists Jeans n’ Classics and vocals from Gavin Hope.

Attendees heard music genres from R&B to Motown from close to 20 African American recording artists and performers.

