Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to celebrate 90th anniversary with virtual concert

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 90th anniversary this week.

The orchestra was originally scheduled to performed at the Capitol Theatre but the coronavirus has forced the musicians to take their talents virtually.

Members of the Orchestra believe it’s important to offer their musical skills during these uncertain times.

A lot of people look to us for hope, healing, and for the promise that things are going to return to normal and so of course we did some types of projects where I spoke to the community and walked them through some musical pieces for interviewed a composer but we were really excited to do something that spoke to the Wheeling community and present a concert. John Devlin, Director – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

The virtual concert will live stream on Facebook and YouTube Thursday, May 28 at 8 p.m. It is free to the public and the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is accepting online donations.

