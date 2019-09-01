Wheeling Symphony performs ‘Under the Stars’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is playing Sunday evening at Oglebay Park’s Amphitheater for their annual ‘Under the Stars’ Labor Day program.
The concert is free to the public and features music from guest stars, ‘Hit Play’ and ‘Nate Strasser.’
There’s free face painting at the Wheeling Country Course at 7 p.m. And the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. so, it’s a big celebration for the Wheeling Symphony tonight.Bryan Braunlich, General Manager of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
Wheeling Symphony is celebrating 90 years this year.