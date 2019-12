Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling University is hosting its first-ever Christmas tree lighting event.

The evening will kick off at 5 PM with Santa Clause arriving and caroling by St. Michaels School, Wheeling Central, and St. Vincent.

The official lighting of the Christmas Tree, located in the CET circle, will be followed by cookies, hot cocoa, and pictures with Santa at the Erickson Alumni Center inside of the CET building.

All are welcome.