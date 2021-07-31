Wheeling Wine Fest making a 2nd comeback tonight

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Well if you enjoy a good wine or even beer tasting, listen up!

The Wheeling Wine Fest is back tonight! It’s the 2nd of its kind.

Fest Chairperson Dalton Haas tells 7News he’s making this year’s event better than ever, while creating a safe, fun festival for everyone. Of course, they’ll be beer and wine, but Haas says some wines are imported from other countries, plus many wineries from the tri-state area.

If you’d like to go, it runs till 11 tonight at the heritage port.

Proceeds from the event go towards the Augusta Levy Learning Center.