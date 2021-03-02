Wheeling Wine Festival Coming This Summer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The second annual Wheeling Wine Fest is planned for Saturday, July 31 from 5 PM until 11 PM at the Wheeling Heritage Port. Last summer, the festival was called off due to the pandemic with the first annual event being held in 2019.

Wheeling Wine Fest Chairperson, Dalton Haas, says he is planning to make this year’s event better than ever while creating a fun and safe festival for all of the people of the Ohio Valley. Haas says there will be a full schedule of events throughout the evening.

According to Haas, there will be both beer and wine for everyone. Haas says wines from other countries will be available as well as featuring ones from wineries right here in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. He says there may also a bourbon and whiskey tasting opportunity during the festival.

Proceeds from the event will go to the August Levy Learning Center. The center is the first and the largest autism treatment center for young children in West Virginia, but also serves autistic children in both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Beginning this weekend you can go to wheelingwinefestival.com to purchase a ticket. VIP tickets cost $65 and general admission tickets cost $25. There will be a $10 designated driver ticket for those who simply want to enjoy the entertainment.