Wheeling YWCA provides tips for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 20 people are being physically abused by their partner in the U.S. by the minute.

That’s about 10 million women and men, yearly, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

October is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Wheeling YWCA has a number of resources for anybody dealing with abuse.

They are also urging parents not to overlook the signs that your kids might be dealing with it too.

Something as simple as who you’re sitting with at the lunch table or who they won’t allow you to sit with at the lunch table. Saying that you have to answer them every time they send a text message. One in three kids are being affected so it’s about time we start teaching people what this is. Trish Flanigan of the Wheeling YWCA

Research shows one in three homicides in the State of West Virginia stem from domestic violence.