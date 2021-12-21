Wheeling YWCA receives $25,000 donation from The Health Plan

With The Health Plan’s (THP) “Spirit of Giving” campaign, they have donated $25,000 to the Wheeling YWCA.

The contribution will assist the YWCA Wheeling as they build their new Health and Wellness Center and will allow the YWCA to provide services such as mental health evaluations and counseling to women in need.

“The YWCA Wheeling, like the Health Plan, is committed to remain on the cutting edge of today’s unmet needs,” said YWCA Executive Director Lori Jones. “This contribution helps us continue our legacy of success to be the place where women can find answers and support.”



“We are honored to support the YWCA Wheeling in their effort to change lives,” said Jeff Knight, President and CEO of The Health Plan. “This new Health and Wellness Center is vital in providing women in need with the care they deserve. We commend the YWCA Wheeling for consistently looking to expand their services and look forward to collaborating with them in the future.”