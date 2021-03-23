Wheeling YWCA says red flag for women’s weight room is a symptom of much more

If your daughter had dreams of becoming a professional basketball player, would you not want her to get the same pay, benefits and recognition as the boys? The answer seems obvious, but the YWCA Marketing Director says society’s posture on this topic is slacking.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The whole country is talking about gender disparity after the NCAA was called out by a female basketball player regarding two different weight rooms.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Director of Marketing at Wheeling YWCA, Jenna Richardson.

The NCAA giving a more-equipped gym after-the-fact is what Richardson says is a Band-Aid pointing to a larger issue of how women are valued in the workplace.

Do you tune into the women’s game or the men’s game? Richardson says it has more to do with advertisement than who can shoot better.

Basketball isn’t the only women’s sport that has made headlines; the US Women’s Soccer Team has in the past.

The big argument is, well, they don’t bring in as much money, they don’t have as many fans, but it was actually proven that the women’s soccer team was more talented than the men’s soccer team. So, are they given the same opportunities? Are they given the same marketing? Jenna Richardson, Director of Marketing at Wheeling YWCA

Aside from sports, quoting LeanIn.org’s Workplace Report of 2020, Richardson says 75 percent of women in the workforce have had to decide whether to stay employed this past year. The report says one in four mothers have considered leaving the workforce because of child care difficulties during a pandemic.

It’s just going to compile when they’re feeling more and more stress in the workplace when they were living up to standards that were already unreachable for a working mother. Jenna Richardson, Director of Marketing at Wheeling YWCA

The YWCA Marketing Director says for every 100 men in leadership positions, there are only 85 women.

She says changing the statistic starts with education and advocacy.