WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Paying a parking fine is always a hassle, but what if you could get rid of the fine in exchange for a good deed?

Well, in Wheeling during December, you can!

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and the holiday season, the City of Wheeling will be accepting “Food for Fines,” which are donations of five non-perishable food, cleaning, or personal hygiene items instead of the $10 fine for an overtime parking violation.

For the 7th year in a row, these items will go back to area non-profits in need to turn the negative of a parking ticket into something positive.

”Not only does this spread some holiday cheer by letting people off the hook for that ten-dollar ticket a little bit, but it also helps the less fortunate individuals in our community and helps the local nonprofits. So, I’m happy that this is continuing and I’m proud to be able to help this move forward in the city.” Chad Thalman – Vice Mayor, City of Wheeling

“Food for Fines” will be valid for citations dated December 1st, 2023, to January 2nd, 2024.

All donations must be taken to the City’s finance department on the first floor of the City-County Building – the same location where fines are paid.

Any non-profit organizations interested in receiving these donations should contact the finance department at 304-234-6473.