Wheeling’s Oktoberfest brings hundreds to Market’s Plaza

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of people said ‘prost’ in downtown Wheeling this evening as the United Way’s Oktoberfest made for a fun night on the town.

Moved to the Market Street Plaza, bands with an array of genres played Saturday night, from the classic German polka, to the finishing band; Jukebox.

Turnout was great even earlier where there was a kids area, with free popsicles and games.

But now, it’s time for the adults to party!

Down here on the plaza has been a great turnout for us. Everybody is having such a great time. We ticket all of the proceeds from the wristbands and the mugs. And we are almost sold out. It’s amazing. Jess Rine, Executive Director of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Rine said the plaza was a beautiful venue and reminiscent of when the Italian Fest was once held there.

The Oktoberfest wraps at 11 PM.