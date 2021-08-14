Wheeling’s Tacoholix searching for new name after recent discovery

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — In a Facebook post earlier this week, Wheeling’s ‘Tacoholix’ announced it is looking for a new name.

The restaurant, known for its variety of tacos, said in a post that ‘Tacoholics’ is a trademark, and since ‘Tacoholix’ is just two letters off, their name is considered ‘infringement.’

So, the Wheeling hub is now on the search for a new name and they are looking for input.

They’re asking for it to not be in use by any US bar/restaurant.

On their Facebook, people have commented a variety of new names for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

There are already 800 comments with some upvoting ‘Tacoholixz’ but that one might still be too similar to the trademark…