Who’s feeling some chili in Wheeling this coming week?!

Cooks will be bringing the heat at Heritage Port this coming weekend!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A car cruise, live music and some of the best chili anywhere on the East Coast.

That’s what we have to look forward to in less than a week.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off is back!

It takes place Saturday, August 7, from noon to 6PM at Heritage Port.

Organizers say this year’s event looks to be bigger and better than ever.

This year marks the 20th anniversary, which features some of the top chili cooks in the country.

They will be competing for the for a chance to enter the the International Chili Society World Chili Cook-off.

Cash prizes will be awarded in several categories including Home-style, Chili Verde and Salsa.

All proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

We have some of the top cooks at the World Cook-off coming from Florida, from Michigan, from all over the East Coast and a few from the California area. We are really going to have a good field. So come on down and eat some chili and support the United Way. Rose Warmuth. Chili Chairwoman

The Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-off is free and open to the public.

Taster cups will be sold to anyone who wants to sample the chili.

Over $5,000 in trophies and prizes will be awarded.