Wildlife roam as less people leave home

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Since the COVID-19 crisis has kept people at home, you may have seen that many cities across the world have noted less pollution, clearer waters, and the return of more wildlife. In the Ohio Valley, locals have reported sighting more deer and animals about, especially when visiting parks that remain open like Oglebay.

The Director of Oglebay Good Zoo, Dr. Joe Greathouse, told 7News “raccoons, coyotes, white-tail deer, they’re habitat generalist, they’re going to move out into the public areas more readily when there are less folks around. For the first time in 20 years of walking through here and working here I saw an osprey flying over Schenk Lake and hunting at Schenk Lake. So, we are seeing some animals that we typically wouldn’t expect this close to us coming out a little bit more frequently now.”

When life returns back to normal, Dr. Greathouse says the animals will transition back smoothly. And, the best advice is to admire them from afar and not to feed them!

