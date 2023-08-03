WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was once just known as Thursday wing night…until Weirton rallied to make it a celebration of summer and youthful fun.

Cars filled multiple parking lots around Kenny B’s Bar and Grill, as they and other restaurants offered hundreds of pounds of wings free for children.

The tailgating was a response to the controversy surrounding wing restaurant Big Shot Bob’s, whose Facebook post this week regarding cars in their parking lot has sparked controversy and hundreds of comments.

Social media has taken to calling the event the start of a competition…but owner Kenny Boyer says the opportunity for a party sometimes just presents itself.

“People are putting, you know, wing wars. It’s not a war. Wings are not our thing. And honestly, I wouldn’t go to war with anybody on wings…Just something to do, just something new for the kids. That was it.” Kenny Boyer and Paula Doll, Owners, Kenny B’s

They say around ten 40-pound cases of wings were donated from restaurants and even individuals.

A raffle called ‘Let Em Burn Em’ also gave away a free car starter, with businesses as far away as Robinson, PA taking part.