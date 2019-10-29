Winter Festival of Lights returns to Oglebay next week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay’s annual Winter Festival of Lights is right around the corner.

The annual light show will make its return Thursday, November 7 at 6 p.m.

Oglebay started Winter Festival of Lights in 1985 and attracts more than one million visitors each year, making it one of the nation’s largest holiday light shows.

Winter Festival of Lights more than one million LED lights during a six-mile drive and Oglebay adds new attractions each year.

Children will be able to enjoy the light show in 3D with “Sleigh Bans,” which Oglebay introduced last year.

Winter Festival of Lights will run through January 5, 2020.

A map can be found here.