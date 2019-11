WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Youth Services Systems opened their Winter Freeze Shelter one month early Friday to accommodate women.

YSS CEO John Moses says he recently learned about 40 women sleeping outside, three of whom are pregnant.

Both men and women will be permitted to enter the Winter Freeze Shelter on December 15.

According to Moses, the early opening was only made possible by a $10,000 anonymous donation.

For additional information, please visit their website or contact 304-233-9627.