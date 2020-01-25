WinterFest 2020: A new celebration arrives at Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Almost three weeks after the Winter Festival of Lights concluded, Oglebay Park welcomes the new year with a brand new celebration: WinterFest!

The inaugural celebration kicked off Friday evening at Wilson Lodge with an exclusive screening of Timeless, filmmaker Warren Miller’s 70th overall movie that will entertain ski enthusiasts.

WinterFest 2020 continues on Saturday at noon with a Polar Bear Plunge at Schenk Lake.

Participants who donate at least $50 will receive a t-shirt with all proceeds benefiting the Special Olympics WV. There are many other incentives for those who donate up to $500.

There will also be free beginners ski clinic at the Winter Sports Complex, followed by some kid-friendly competition.

Jason Treuman will close out the evening with live entertainment at Wilson Lodge from 7-10 p.m.

For the full slate of WinterFest 2020 events, please visit the Oglebay website.

