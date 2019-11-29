Winterfest invades Martins Ferry for third year

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Martins Ferry Winterfest kicks off Friday evening for the third consecutive year.
Hosted by Project Forward Martins Ferry, the two-day holiday festival features a Christmas parade, city tree lighting, live music, fireworks, food trucks, skating rink and games.
Martins Ferry Winterfest was established three years ago as an effort to revitalize businesses downtown.
Festivities will take over the corner of 5th and Hanover Streets Friday 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
