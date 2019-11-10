Wolfhurst Fire Department remembers fallen brother

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Wolfhurst Fire Department – Station 41 is still coping with the loss of their valued volunteer, 49-year-old Rick St. John.

He had a personality and a humor about him that was one of a kind — it really was. Captain Robert Ice of the Wolfhurst Fire Department – Station 41

According to authorities, St. John died unexpectedly Friday after a nearly 10-foot trench collapsed onto him.

Loved ones say he was repairing a sewage line on his girlfriend’s property.

St. John was scheduled to work at the station that day.

Our chief took the call and when he hung up the phone and told us, it fell silent for what seemed like forever. Captain Robert Ice of the Wolfhurst Fire Department – Station 41

A viewing will be held Wednesday at Bauknecht Altmeyer Funeral Home in Bellaire from noon to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, there will be an 11 a.m. mass at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bellaire.

Wolfhurst Engine 4 will transport St. John to his final resting spot at Holly Memorial Cemetery.

St. John previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps and will receive full military honors graveside.

I can guarantee he doesn’t want us fussing over him. He’s probably mad I’m talking about him right now.

Following the funeral service, a wake is being held at the Wolfhurst Fire Station.

More than 300 people are expected to celebrate the life of Rick St. John.