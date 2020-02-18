Women’s Giving Circle awards more than $40k in grants to local organizations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Local organizations can do even more now for the women in the community.

CFOV Women’s Giving Circle awarded more then $40,000 to eight different organizations to help fund their local projects.

They include Crittenton Foundation, Natural Church Residences, Oglebay Institute, SMART- Center, Greater Wheeling Coalition for the homeless, Wheeling Health Right, YWCA and YSS.

Members of the organizations were in attendance to not only accept the grant but to talk about what each one is working on.

These organizations are doing great things. Some of them are fun things, like summer camps, STEM camps for young girls, and some are for really critical issues. Some of them are for helping young women as they age out of the foster care system. Susie Nelson, Executive Director – CFOV

The Women’s Giving Circle is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year and members say to be on the look out for up coming celebrations.

