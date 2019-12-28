Women’s Health Holiday Basketball Classic tip-offs at Harrison Central

CADIZ, Ohio (WTRF) – Hoopers across the Ohio Valley are lacing up their sneakers this weekend and heading to the hardwood for special event.
Wheeling Hospital and Harrison Community Hospital have come together once again for the second annual Women’s Health Holiday Basketball Classic.
12 grade school and high school girl basketball teams will compete Saturday at Harrison Central High School.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cardiac Resource Fund and Patient Oncology Fund at Wheeling Hospital, which assists patients and their families during cancer treatment.
Women health-related informational booths will also be present at the event.
Tickets are $5 for the entire slate of games.
A full schedule can be found below:
Main Gym, Girls Varsity
Noon — Barnesville v. St. Clairsville
1:45PM — Buckeye Local v. Harrison Central
3:30PM — Shadyside v. Wheeling Park
Junior High Gym, 7th & 8th Grades
10AM — Barnesville v. St. Clairsville (7th grade)
11:15AM — Barnesville v. St. Clairsville (8th grade)
12:30PM — Shadyside v. Harrison Central (7th grade)
1:45PM — Shadyside v. Harrison Central (8th grade)
