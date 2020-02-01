Woodsdale Elementary hosts 9th annual Ohio Valley Sports Stacking Competition

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday marks the return of the Ohio Valley Sports Stacking Competition.

70 stackers from five U.S. states and Canada will compete at Woodsdale Elementary, where multiple world and state records have been set.

Fourth grader Timothy Hall and second grader Maggie Young will conduct a sports stacking demonstration at 12:45 p.m. inside of Hardee’s.

This is the eighth consecutive year the fast food establishment has sponsored the annual event. Woodsdale Physical Education teacher Mike Cook serves as Event Director.

For a full slate of Saturday’s events, take a look below:

  • 8:00a
    • Doors open
  • 8:30a
    • Prelimary rounds start
  • 8:30a-10:30a
    • 3-3-3
    • 3-6-3
    • cycle
  • 10:30a
    • Doubles
  • 11:00a
    • Relays

Finals

  • 12:00p
    • 3-6-3 Team Relay
  • 12:45p
    • Doubles
  • 1:15-3:15p
    • 3-3-3
    • 3-6-3
    • Cycle
  • 3:30p
    • Awards Presentation

