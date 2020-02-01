Woodsdale Elementary hosts 9th annual Ohio Valley Sports Stacking Competition

Jack Elementary School kindergartner Marilyn Valadez, 6, stacks 100 plastic cups to celebrate the 100th day of school on Thursday Feb. 8, 2018 at Jack Elementary School in Tyler, Texas. Students in different grades participated in various activities to celebrate the 100th day of school. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday marks the return of the Ohio Valley Sports Stacking Competition.

70 stackers from five U.S. states and Canada will compete at Woodsdale Elementary, where multiple world and state records have been set.

Fourth grader Timothy Hall and second grader Maggie Young will conduct a sports stacking demonstration at 12:45 p.m. inside of Hardee’s.

This is the eighth consecutive year the fast food establishment has sponsored the annual event. Woodsdale Physical Education teacher Mike Cook serves as Event Director.

For a full slate of Saturday’s events, take a look below:

8:00a Doors open

8:30a Prelimary rounds start

8:30a-10:30a 3-3-3 3-6-3 cycle

10:30a Doubles

11:00a Relays



Finals

12:00p 3-6-3 Team Relay

12:45p Doubles

1:15-3:15p 3-3-3 3-6-3 Cycle

3:30p Awards Presentation



