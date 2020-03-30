Woodsdale residents say something’s fishy after neighborhoods hit with flash flooding

'For it to flood twice in three years, there's definitely something going on.'

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling residents scrambled to salvage their belongings and cars Saturday night as the rain came down hard and fast.

When it rains that hard, it jumps over the sidewalk and comes into her (Piko’s mom’s) driveway. Mark Piko, Elm Street resident

Elm Street is known to flood, but has it been this bad?

We’ve lived here for 31 years, and never had any water, and then 3 years ago, the run overflowed and we were here doing the same thing. For it to flood twice in three years, there’s definitely something going on. Adam Leonard, Miller Street resident

It hasn’t devastated people like it has now. Mark Piko, Elm Street resident

Saturday night’s flash flood didn’t just hit certain streets in Woodsdale. Edgington Lane was washed out, and at certain spots, National Road turned into a river. But, basements, and the appliances in them, took the biggest plunge.

Thousands, for sure. Thousands. Washer, dryer, furnace, probably water heater. Mark Piko, Elm Street resident

Appliances mostly, but pictures. Important family things. Adam Leonard, Miller Street resident

Family relics; destroyed. But Some families were just days into making new memories when this disaster struck.

We just purchased it last week and got the keys Monday. When we came back last night around 11 o’clock, we had about 4 feet of water in the garage and the driveway area. About 18 inches in the basement up to the second step.” Aimee Reisinger, new Edgewood homeowner

Four feet of water is like swimming near the deep-end of a pool. And by Sunday, it was mud. Now the city of Wheeling and friendly neighbors have donned buckets and shovels, working to sweep-up the wreckage.

The fire department came and pumped out the basement. The city has definitely been a help this time around. Adam Leonard, Miller Street resident