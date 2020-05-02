WPHS hands out yard signs for Class of 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Graduation marks a big milestone for high school students and Wheeling Park staff members did not want to let that go unknown.

So, they handed out signs to the Class of 2020 to display in their front yards.

This is their way to show off their accomplishment of graduating.

It also gave these students and staff a chance to see one another.

When we are in school we think we get tired of each other because we see each other everyday but you don’t realize how much you miss each other till you get into a situation like this where we have to stay away its nice for us seeing all of the kids pulling up and getting their signs it really is nice. Stephanie Bugaj – Assistant Principal

Saturday was also the kickoff to their senior activities

On May 11, students will receive their caps and gowns and July 30, they will hold a senior sunset at the river front to gather together one last time before graduation on August 2.