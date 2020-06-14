WPHS still a go for traditional commencement ceremony

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced some positive news for the Class of 2020 across the Mountain State.

The governor gave the green light for high Schools to hold a traditional commencement outdoors.

Wheeling Park High School has plans for a commencement inside WesBanco Arena in early August. School officials made the announcement last month and as of right now, plans are still holding steady.

We’re scheduled for August 2 and as of right now, this moment, it will be at WesBanco Arena. It’s something that we will continue to monitor. We know how important it is for our families and our students and we’re going to try and make it happen for them. Dr. Kim Miller, Superintendent – Ohio County Schools

If anything changes, the back up location will be at Wheeling Island Stadium.

