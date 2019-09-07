Wreath Laying Ceremony held for Wheeling founding family

Community
Posted: / Updated:

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling was founded 250 years ago and the Friendly City has celebrated this feat all year long.

Celebrations continue Saturday, September 7 with the Wheeling 250 parade and a Wreath Laying Ceremony honoring the city’s founders.

They are recognized as Ebenezer Zane, who claimed the land in 1769 and his sister, Elizabeth ‘Betty” Zane, who is honored as the heroine during the Siege of Fort Henry.

Wheeling City Mayor Glenn Elliott speaking at the Wreath Laying Ceremony of the city’s founding family

The Wheeling 250 Committee will conduct the ceremony at the grave sites of Wheeling’s founding family in Martins Ferry.

Wheeling 250 Committee will be joined by the Fort Henry Chapter, SAR, the Wheeling Chapter DAR and Martins Ferry city officials.

The ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m. and is free to the public.

Ebenezer Zane

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Late Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Late Night Forecast"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter