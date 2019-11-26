WTRF helps feed the needy this Thanksgiving

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Holiday season, WTRF teamed up with Miklas meat market to provide five families in need with a free Thanksgiving dinner.

Our mission was to create a memorable Thanksgiving and give these five winning families something they may not have had without our help. That’s exactly the situation Kathy White was facing due to her health problems and having to care for 2 autistic children.

Now, she says she can enjoy a thanksgiving meal with her family, something she hasn’t been able to do for years.

I literally started screaming. I was like, “you got to be kidding me!” I literally just started crying all over the place. Talk about the friendly city. Everyone talks about how they hate that name and how it was changed. But then somebody like me who’s not a person whose lived here her entire life, a person that was planted, now you see that and you hear that and you’re like, “the friendly city!” That’s what it is. It’s the friendly city. Kathy White – Feed the Need recipient

Kathy says that Wheeling has been giving more to her than she could have ever imagined since she moved here eight years ago to enroll her kids into the Augusta Levy Learning center.

