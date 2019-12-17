WTRF, Salvation Army wraps up yet another successful ‘Share to Give’ campaign

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2019 Share to Give campaign is finally complete after a month-long of hard work by WTRF and the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army truck arrived outside the 7News station Monday to pick up hundreds of toys that will end up under a child’s Christmas tree.

Donations included dolls, bikes, make-up kits, among other things. All items will be delivered to families in need in the Northern Panhandle.

You know that somebody is gonna get something. And we all have stories in our life where we went without something. Or maybe someone could have helped us but they didn’t. So, you know that, at least, maybe in the smallest way, when you talk about an individual child, we all want to see kids happy. Dave Ott, Salvation Army Warehouse Manager

A successful 2019 Share to Give campaign was not made possible without support from participating businesses.

SPECIAL THANKS TO: CA House | Community Bank | DeFelice Pizza | Wheeling Distribution | AJ Gray | Carenbauer | HE Neumann | Glessner and Associates | Joe’s Tires.

