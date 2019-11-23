WTRF ‘Share To Give’ campaign is back!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holiday season has finally arrived and the Ohio Valley will see the return of the WTRF ‘Share To Give‘ campaign.

For the third consecutive year, 7News will adopt 200 names from the Salvation Army Angel Tree and grant some Christmas wishes.

However, similar to previous years, WTRF is asking for the community’s participation as well.

And everybody has the very best of intentions, but sometimes, they forget to bring angels back or things get away from them, so it’s so important to have the additional support from community members to make sure that every child wakes up to a happy Christmas. Diana Winzenreid, Account Executive at WTRF

Donations are being accepted on our website or you can drop off non-gift wrapped toys at the following sites:

CA House Music

DeFelice Pizza

H.E. Neumann

A.J. Gray

Wheeling Distribution Center

Glessner and Associates

Joe’s Tires

