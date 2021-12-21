WTRF’s parent company Nexstar donates $5,000 to EasterSeals

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Facing the pandemic has been tough. But that’s not stopping WTRF and our very own parent company Nexstar from spreading Christmas joy in a big way.

EasterSeals helps 2,500 special needs children and adults a year, and this time, with our support.

Our parent company Nexstar is donating $5,000 to EasterSeals. It’s all going into EasterSeals’ program services. Those services treat special needs patients with medical care and pediatric therapy, as well as occupational, physical, and speech therapy.

90% of the patients they help are children. More than half of their patients need financial assistance. So, Nexstar decided to help EasterSeals help the kids.

“We’re both honored and humbled by this donation. We’ll definitely use it wisely. It really came out of the blue for us, and it was great surprise before Christmas. We just can’t thank them enough.” Jay Prager, CEO at EasterSeals

“Oh, it means a lot. I’ve had the pleasure of serving on the board for Easter Seals for a number of years, and I get to see first-hand what they do here at this organization. It’s tremendous what they do for families in the Ohio Valley.” Roger Lyons, WTRF’s Vice President and General Manager

WTRF has been a long-standing partner with EasterSeals for nearly 50 years.

The station’s helped them through telethons, running public service announcements, and giving back to a number of their events.