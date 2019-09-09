Faith communities unite for ‘Day of Hope’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Friendly City is preparing for another big weekend.

Community Impact Coalition & West Virginia Council of Churches are coming together to celebrate West Virginia Day of Hope September 13-15.

Day of Hope is about advocating for substance abuse prevention and recovery from addiction.

Even though you may be in a struggle, you may be in challenges, having hope and knowing that struggle or that challenge isn’t going to be the end of the story and there are successes still to come. Every day can be better than the next.

Wendy Scatterday, 4th Ward Councilman of Wheeling City Council

September is recognized as National Recovery Month.

