WV teachers organize rally in Charleston

West Virginia teachers have organized a rally at the state capital in Charleston, which is set to begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

The point of this rally is to work with the legislature in reference to the West Virginia Students Success Act that is currently in the state Senate.

Senate president Mitch Carmichael is calling Senators to Charleston for a one-day special legislative session to focus on the 144-page reform bill. They’re expected to be met by a large group of teachers, including a contingency from the Ohio Valley.

“I urge people, not just in the Wheeling-Ohio County area, all around, the whole area, the whole state,” said Erin Bowers, a teacher at Wheeling Park High School. “Show up. Show up because they’re thinking you’re going to be too tired and that you’re not going to show up. That’s why they’re doing it at this time. They’re playing games with us and it’s time for people to step up and do what you need to do.”

Area teachers have organized car pools for this event. For more information on those, call Jenny Craig at (304) 280-6979. The car pools plan are scheduled to depart by 6:00 a.m. Saturday.