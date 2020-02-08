WV Tourism promotes beauty of Mountain State through airstream

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – An airstream designed by West Virginia Tourism travels up and down the Mountain State throughout the year.

Officials says the airstream is a perfect representation of the true beauty in West Virginia.

The airstream really touches people in West Virginia. It is the warm cozy feel — it’s very relatable and it’s really neat because it travels, so it really represents West Virginia and camping, getting out, being able to go see all of the beautiful mountains and different state parks that we offer. Hillary Balding, Director of Visitor Services for WV Tourism

It represent what you can do in West Virginia — what you can experience. I mean, our state is beautiful. We have some of the most beautiful mountains and scenery out of the whole county. It’s sort of a hidden gem. Corey Vanbibber, Event Production Manager

The airsteam paid a visit to the Friendly City this weekend for the 2020 Wheeling Home and Garden Show at WesBanco Arena.

Latest Posts: