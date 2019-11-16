WVU raises $11M in Day or Giving

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University raised more than $11 million on its third annual Day of Giving. The Dominion Post reports that’s about $5 million more than last year.

I am extremely grateful to everyone who helped make our third WVU Day of Giving our best yet, with more than $11 million raised. Your generous gifts will allow us to continue building a future you can be proud of, both for our University and for our state. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ahRN4e0VvQ — E. Gordon Gee (@gordongee) November 14, 2019

Mary Esposito is director of Annual Giving for the West Virginia University Foundation. She told the paper the school also exceeded last year’s efforts in total number of donations by more than 1,000.

Some of the larger gifts included $1.3 million from the Hayhurst family to WVU Extension Service. United Bank gave $1 million to support the construction of the new WVU Medicine Children’s hospital.

There were also a number of matching gifts, including a dollar-for-dollar match on the first $50,000 raised.

Wednesday’s Day of Giving also included WVU Health Sciences and regional campuses in Beckley and in Keyser.

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com