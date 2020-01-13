Ye Olde Alpha finds new home on Route 88

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Residents said farewell to Ye Olde Alpha prematurely last week after the restaurant was shut down indefinitely following a failed health inspection.

However, as announced on Monday by owner, Charlie Schlegel, this setback is NOT the end of the Wheeling staple.

Schlegel will take over operations at the West Sports Bar near Oglebay on Tuesday, with many of his employees tagging along for the ride.

He also says in about three and a half months, Ye Olde Alpha will be reborn right across the driveway.

The plan is that on May 1, we are going to open up Ye Olde Apha at Stratford Springs on May 1. Charlie Schlegel, owner of Ye Olde Alpha

Schlegel and his staff will manage both restaurants but ensures that each business will have its own unique identity.

The West will be a great bar. The Alpha will be more than that. We want it to be a great bar as well. But we want it to be an opportunity to get really, really good food and probably stuff more complicated that what we’d be serving at the Wild West. Charlie Schlegel, owner of Ye Olde Alpha

Some fan favorites at Ye Olde Alpha will appear on the menu at the West Sports Bar.

The blackened tomato sandwich, my favorite thing on the entire menu, will be back, for sure. Charlie Schlegel, owner of Ye Olde Alpha

Although Schlegel is excited to begin his new journey, he says the memories made at the original location will never be forgotten.

So, somebody else owns the property at 50 Carmel Road. The memories and joy and just love that has come out of the Alpha — that doesn’t go away. Charlie Schlegel, owner of Ye Olde Alpha

While many of his employees will join him at his new venture at the West Sports Bar, Schlegel says he may need as many as 60 to 70 employees total once Ye Olde Alpha reopens.

