WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — How do you measure a year full of giving?

It isn’t easy…but the Wheeling Corps of the Salvation Army gave it a shot this afternoon by counting their blessings, and their volunteers.

They gathered at the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack to remember the donations collected, the charity given out, and the bonds of trust that were formed in 2022.

Captains Mark and Jennifer Van Meter commemorated the bell ringing of Wheeling’s top first responders during the Battle of the Badges…along with a special recognition of Christmas Chair Family Barry and Lisa Allen for far surpassing their $100,000 fundraising goal.

The scope of their work may have changed since the Salvation Army was formed in 1865, but the mission hasn’t.

Electric’s gone up, food’s gone up, people need that help more than ever now I think. And so every day we’re getting calls, people are being evicted, their electric is going to be shut off that day, gas, water, everything. How can you help? So we’re constantly trying to pull together, get the funding to help these people. Ashlie Kotson, Community Relations Director, Salvation Army

The voice of the Mountaineers Tony Caridi also paid a visit from Morgantown.

WTRF is a media sponsor and is proud to tell the public about everything the Salvation Army accomplishes.

This year the Christmas kettles brought in $139,587, and they say you can bet on that goal increasing when shopping season comes around.