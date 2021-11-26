You can enjoy two Christmas parades in the Ohio Valley today

(WTRF) Two local cities are holding Christmas parades today.

After you shop ’til you drop, come out and enjoy a “Country Christmas.” The Wellsburg parade kicks off today at 3 p.m . Don’t forget to wave at the 7News car. Our very own Rebecca Little will take part in the fun!

And if you ride down State Route 7, you’ll catch more holiday splendour. Martins Ferry’s annual Christmas parade kicks off later tonight at 6:30 p.m.. East Ohio Regional Hospital CEO, Dr. John Johnson, will serve as Grand Marshal. He will also lend a hand in the lighting of the Christmas tree.