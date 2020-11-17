You CAN make a difference (and get a discount) when you bring a can to Cloud 9

One hair salon is reminding people that even while the holidays are looking dark – We CAN make a difference.

BELMONT AND OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) — You can get a haircut and make sure people have a meal this Thanksgiving. It’s starts with 10 percent off hairspray, shampoo, and all the beauty essentials.

Heading to get your hair cut? If you bring in one can of food, you get 10-percent off one beauty product. Two cans, 10-percent off two products… All piling up for the soup kitchen… And so, it’s coined ‘We CAN make a difference.’

Feeling the extreme weight this pandemic has wrought on the holidays, a Cloud 9 stylist came up with this new idea. And all the clients seem to be on board. The beauty product deal has already collected 40 cans, and a box of non-perishable items.

And this help comes as the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling is in need – especially now.

Right now everyone is struggling with getting food, getting money, getting any help they need especially during the holiday season. Katie Blazer, Cloud 9 stylist

They serve over 600 meals a day. They actually had one day in August where they served over 2800 meals. So, I know right now during COVID-19 we’re all at a loss but want to give back. So, this was our way for Cloud 9 to really dig in deep. Bridgette Hardy, Cloud 9 Hair Salon

The deal is taking place at both Martins Ferry or Wheeling Cloud9 spots.

Now if you don’t bring a can to your hair appointment, no worries, you can also pass along some change and the salon will buy cans for you.

The goal is to collect enough food to fill all bellies in the Ohio Valley on Thanksgiving, but the salon is looking to continue this into December as well.