You can now send Girl Scout cookies to Wheeling Hospital heroes!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s that time of year where your sweet tooth is calling your name and the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council are ready to help!

This year these cookie connoisseurs are partnering with WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital to give back in an awesome way.

Every Saturday, a booth will be outside the hospital where the sweet treats can be purchased and donated to hospital employees, calling it the ‘Health Care Heroes’ Cookie Sale.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s CEO Douglass Harrison defined what a hero is in a statement saying it’s “…a person admired for achievements and noble qualities or one who shows great courage. I think Mr. Webster nailed the definition when it comes to the heroes who have worked through this pandemic and WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.”

Cookies are $5 per box and $60 per case. So, use those Thin Mints to share care this year!